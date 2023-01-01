Taipei Railway Workshop

This huge former repair factory for the country's trains is being transformed into a heritage museum. While all visitors can enter and peek from the main gate, a full exploration of the cavernous workshops – four stories high, complete with dusty tools and rusting diesel and steam engines – is by prebooked two-hour tour Wednesday and Saturday only. Register online (no English). A highlight is the arc-shaped bathhouse for engineers. A remarkable project that is well worth a visit.

You can combine the workshop with the nearby Puppetry Art Center or Songshan Cultural & Creative Park.