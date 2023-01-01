This 4km-long, 30-minute gondola ride is as much an attraction as a mode of transport. On clear days and nights the views across Taipei and up the lush Zhinan River valley are enchanting; on foggy days they are dreamy. The gondola has four stations: near the zoo, Taipei Zoo South, Zhinan Temple and Maokong itself. Paying by EasyCard gives you a NT$20 discount. If you're coming by MRT, get off at the zoo, turn left, and walk for about five minutes.

If you have a head for heights ask to ride in one of the crystal cabins called the Eyes of Maokong Gondola. The floor has been replaced with triple-layer reinforced glass.

Avoid taking the gondola on weekend mornings or afternoons. Take bus BR15 up instead and catch the gondola down after 9pm. Most visitors are with family and don't linger long after dinner. Note that during heavy rains or thundershowers (common in summer), as well as after major earthquakes, the gondola is temporarily shut down.

The station has a small and helpful visitor information centre.