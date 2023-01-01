Neidong Forest Recreation Area

About 4km past Wulai Waterfall is this forested area popularly known as Wawagu (Valley of the Frogs). With its hiking trails through broadleaved and cedar forests, bird and insect life, river views and rushing waterfalls (especially the three-tiered Hsinhsian Waterfall; Xìnxián Pùbù), this place is worth a dedicated trip. It's particularly enchanting on a misty winter's day.

You can walk to Neidong from Wulai Waterfall in about 40 minutes. Make your way along the main road beyond the falls for 1.5km, cross the narrow suspension bridge and follow the road on the other side upstream to Neidong. A taxi from the main Wulai tourist area is NT$410.