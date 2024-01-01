Wulai Atayal Museum

Northern Taiwan

The Atayal are the third-largest indigenous tribe in Taiwan and form a big presence in Wulai (part of their traditional territory). Inside this charming museum are replicas of traditional bamboo and wood houses, and engaging displays on hunting, farming, religious beliefs, musical instruments, facial tattooing and headhunting.

