Facing Wulai Waterfall, this snazzy little museum tells the story of Wulai's old log cart railway, which was only motorised in 1974. Prior to that, loggers pushed the heavily-loaded carts by hand. During the Japanese era, carts were converted to rail-mounted rickshaws to convey tourists to the waterfall.
Wulai Log Cart Museum
Northern Taiwan
Nearby Northern Taiwan attractions
0.05 MILES
This 80m-high waterfall is quite a beauty, and the fact that you can fly over it on a cable car is one more reason to come to Wulai. There's a log cart…
1.11 MILES
The Atayal are the third-largest indigenous tribe in Taiwan and form a big presence in Wulai (part of their traditional territory). Inside this charming…
3. Neidong Forest Recreation Area
2.08 MILES
About 4km past Wulai Waterfall is this forested area popularly known as Wawagu (Valley of the Frogs). With its hiking trails through broadleaved and cedar…
4. Manyueyuan Forest Recreation Area
6.67 MILES
Once you get past the paved waterfall trails in this scenic park 20km southeast of Sansia, you reach natural hikes that climb for hours through sweet…
7.52 MILES
This 200m-long bouncy pedestrian bridge was built by the Japanese in 1937. It offers a great vantage point from which to gaze towards the forested hills…
6. Silver Stream Cave Waterfall
8.03 MILES
This is a narrow waterfall that flows out of a cave; the rock face behind has a spooky temple built into the stone. It's a fairly vigorous hike to get…
8.61 MILES
This 4km-long, 30-minute gondola ride is as much an attraction as a mode of transport. On clear days and nights the views across Taipei and up the lush…
8. Tea Research and Promotion Center
8.64 MILES
This lovely red-brick building, about a 20-minute walk from Maokong gondola station, has tranquil gardens, free tea (look for the tap at the far right of…