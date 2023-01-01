A few kilometres back in the hills from the old 18 Lords Temple is a larger, newer version of the temple with a giant dog statue in the parking lot standing well over 15m high.

Neither the old nor the new 18 Lords Temple is served by the Tourist Shuttle buses, so you'll need your own vehicle. If you're coming to the new temple from the old, cross the bridge above the temple as you head in the direction of Jinshan (金山). You'll see signage for First Nuclear Plant (核一廠) at a traffic light. Turn right into Chanye Rd (產業道路) and walk for 1km, before turning left. You should see the huge canine statue of the new temple up on a hillside.