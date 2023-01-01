18 Lords Temple

Sometimes called the 'dog temple', this recently restored place of worship has a canine legend attached. After a group of 17 fisherman were lost at sea, the dog of one of the men missed its master so much that it leaped into the sea and drowned. People were so impressed by this act of loyalty that they built the temple in its honour. The temple is just off Provincial Hwy 2 in front of First Nuclear Power Plant (核一廠).

When you arrive, women may try to instruct you in how to light incense or use one of the small red packets for worship – wave it over burning incense, then wipe it on the statue's nose and head (and sometimes genitals) before placing it in the mouth. If you let them show you, they may ask for NT$200 for the materials. Decline politely if you don't intend to engage in worship.