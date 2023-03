Admire the works of Taiwan's best-known contemporary sculptor, Ju Ming (1938–), at this museum and open-air sculpture park. Ju Ming has works strewn all over the world, but the collection here is the most sizeable. It includes the massive, minimalist stone pieces of the celebrated 'Tai Chi' series. Tourist Shuttle Bus route 852 (www.taiwantrip.com.tw) runs here from Tamsui MRT station.

You can spend anywhere from two hours to half a day here, but note that the cafe only sells pastries.