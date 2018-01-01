Welcome to Mo'orea
Mo’orea has a healthy selection of top-end resorts, but it is also host to a good choice of smaller hotels. There are pretty white-sand beaches, but nothing big and sweeping. The drawcard is the limpid, warm water of the vibrant lagoon. If you need some action, learn to kitesurf, take a hike, go on a whale- or dolphin-watching tour, hire a bike or a kayak, or go horse riding. Whatever the experience, there’s only one word to describe Mo’orea: divine!
Top experiences in Mo'orea
Mo'orea activities
Moorea Solo or Twin Jet Ski Tour
Choose this 3-hour tour and discover the beautiful island of Moorea with a friendly team. Known for its sandy beaches and jagged volcanic mountains, travel by jet ski with your local guide taking in the stunning sights of the island by water. Your 3-hour jet-ski tour includes a visit to two bays (Cook's bay and Opunohu's bay),the opportunity to meet and swim with stingrays and sharks and spot turtles, dolphins or whales (in season). Upon your return, a little surprise awaits you at the jet ski club. FREE Transfer from your hotel, boarding houses, cruise ship to jet ski club on the island of Moorea.
Moorea 4WD Tour with Belvedere Pineapple Farm, Magic Mountain
During a 4 hour tour, you’ll discover the history, flora and the natural beauty of Moorea. You guide will share their passion for the island during an animated journey with beautiful views, stories, information, all in a relaxed and smiling environment. Within these four hours, you will visit the Bay of Cook and Opunohu Bay, you will go around the pineapple fields, and stop to taste all the products made in the distillery Moorea. You will travel to the islands interior with a stop at the Belvedere viewpoint and the marae that were the original Tahitian temples. There is no specific dress code, sunscreen and mosquito repellent will be useful.Hotel pickup is included from the Sofitel, Pearl Resort, Hilton and InterContinental. If you are not staying at one of these hotels, your exact pickup time and location will be advised on confirmation.
Moorea Lagoon Cruise and Island Picnic
After pickup at your hotel, board your boat for your 5.5-hour cruise and snorkel tour. Set off on the seas, passing Opunohu Bay and Cook’s Bay on your way to Moorea Lagoon.Stop in the shallow waters of the lagoon to see stingrays and blacktip reef sharks. Your guide hops into the water to show you how to interact with the stingrays, who are remarkably willing to let you touch them as they swim around. Join your guide in the water with the friendly stingrays or remain in the boat and watch the action from above.Once you have visited with the stingrays, your boat continues to an uninhabited motu (a small island) where you have three hours to soak up the beauty of this tropical paradise. Snorkel and swim in calm clear waters or park yourself on the white sand beach with a good book. It’s up to you how much or little you do. While you are enjoying the beach, your crew prepares a delicious picnic lunch, served buffet-style at a shaded table. Have your choice of grilled fish and chicken, salads, and fresh island fruit, accompanied by juice, beer, rum punch, and cold water.While still on the motu, your guide shows you how to open and husk a coconut. You may even try it yourself—it is harder than it looks! Then learn to make a classic Polynesian dish, poisson cru, a mixture of marinated fresh tuna, lime juice, diced vegetables, and coconut milk. Sample the tasty dish when it's ready for a taste of an island favorite. After 5.5 hours, return to your starting point where your tour ends.
Moorea Small-Group Cultural Tour with Picnic, Snorkeling
Departing from your hotel at approximately 9:00 am, or cruise ship between 8:00 a.m and 8:30, relive history and discover the local culture as your guide begins your full-day tour with a little bit of history - one full of anecdotes passed on from ancestors found in the writings of the first sailors and missionaries. Discover how Wallis berthed the islands almost 250 years ago, oral traditions were alive and queen Marau, among others, ensured these did not get lost and that the memories were written down. Then, make a dive into the past on the footsteps of Wallis, Cook, Bougainville, the mutiny of the Bounty and, above all, of great warriors and heroes who left their marks in history. As you trace the footsteps of the local ancestors, you will visit Cook’s Bay, the maraes, mountain tops and temples.Next, visit Opunohu Bay, the property operated by the hotel school houses home to several orchards; orange, lime, lemons, grapefruit, avocados, guavas. Before leaving, taste the delicious jams made up in the high school.Before you end your day, make one last stop at a local juice factory where you can indulge in some delicious fruit juices. (except on sunday)Return to your hotel or cruise ship at approximately 4pm.
Moorea Island, Belvedere Lookout Half-Day Tour with Maatea
Relax and enjoy the magnificent sights of this idyllic island as you travel past coffee plantations and pineapple fields on this 4-hour morning tour of Moorea. Travel to the village of Papetoai which was the seat of the Pomare I government (when he conquered the island in 1790) and the scene of his conversion to Christianity. The Pomares were simply one of the most important families on the island. Continue to the tomb of the first missionaries which is located nearby. A stop will be made at the commercial center of Haapiti for some great shopping opportunities. The Moorea tour continues to the village of Maatea. The village has charming homes draped in flowers. The highlight of the Moorea tour is the Belvedere lookout. The Belvedere lookout offers one of the best views of Moorea, great vista of Opunohu and Cook's Bay and also the island's scenic mountain Mt Rotui.
Half-Day 4WD Tour of Moorea Including Lycée Agricole
After morning pickup at your hotel, travel by open-air 4WD truck along scenic roads as you tour Moorea. While most roads are now paved, your 4WD allows your driver to navigate rugged terrain during your island exploration. A roof provides shade while the open-air vehicle allows the cooling tropical breeze and birdsong to be easily experienced during the journey. Visit a pineapple plantation and the Agriculture School (Lycée Agricole) to see fields where pineapple, banana, grapefruit, lemon and vanilla beans grow in abundance. You may want to purchase the delicious jams and fresh fruit juices made at the school. After your stop at the fruit farms, head to an ancient temple site known as a marae, the earliest of which date back to 900 AD. Get a glimpse of what were once large temple sites as you take in stone platforms surrounded by encroaching jungle while your guide explains the significance of the site. Hop back in your 4WD for the journey to the spectacular Belvedere lookout. Marvel as you gaze over Mt Rotui and jagged peaks that plunge into the shimmering seas of Opunohu Bay and Cook’s Bay. Next, get the crown jewel of island views when you drive up a steep private road to Magical Mountain. A short walk along a path lined with fruit trees takes you to a lookout point with amazing views. Admire the dramatic landscape of this ancient volcanic island, considered by some to possess the most beautiful scenery in the world. After a 3.5-hour tour of Moorea, your guide returns you to your hotel to end your tour.