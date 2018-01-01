Moorea Lagoon Cruise and Island Picnic

After pickup at your hotel, board your boat for your 5.5-hour cruise and snorkel tour. Set off on the seas, passing Opunohu Bay and Cook’s Bay on your way to Moorea Lagoon.Stop in the shallow waters of the lagoon to see stingrays and blacktip reef sharks. Your guide hops into the water to show you how to interact with the stingrays, who are remarkably willing to let you touch them as they swim around. Join your guide in the water with the friendly stingrays or remain in the boat and watch the action from above.Once you have visited with the stingrays, your boat continues to an uninhabited motu (a small island) where you have three hours to soak up the beauty of this tropical paradise. Snorkel and swim in calm clear waters or park yourself on the white sand beach with a good book. It’s up to you how much or little you do. While you are enjoying the beach, your crew prepares a delicious picnic lunch, served buffet-style at a shaded table. Have your choice of grilled fish and chicken, salads, and fresh island fruit, accompanied by juice, beer, rum punch, and cold water.While still on the motu, your guide shows you how to open and husk a coconut. You may even try it yourself—it is harder than it looks! Then learn to make a classic Polynesian dish, poisson cru, a mixture of marinated fresh tuna, lime juice, diced vegetables, and coconut milk. Sample the tasty dish when it's ready for a taste of an island favorite. After 5.5 hours, return to your starting point where your tour ends.