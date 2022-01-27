This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
The Lavaux
East of Lausanne, the mesmerising serried ranks of lush, pea-green vineyards that stagger up the steep terraced slopes above Lake Geneva form the Lavaux wine region – sufficiently magnificent to be a Unesco World Heritage site. One-fifth of the Canton de Vaud’s wine is produced on these steep, gravity-defying slopes.
Hike up them for astonishing vistas of the Lavaux’s unique terraced vineyards tumbling down the hillside into the lake, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Central Alps.
Walking between vines, and wine tasting on weekends in local caveaux (wine cellars), are key reasons to explore the string of 14 villages beaded along this 40km stretch of fertile and wealthy shore.
- Chaplin's World
This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
- Alimentarium
Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…
- VVilla Le Lac
Declared a World Heritage Site in 2016, Villa Le Lac, built by world-renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier between 1923 and 1924, is a must for…
- Mont Pélerin
Ride the GoldenPass funicular from Vevey (Sfr14, 11 minutes, every 20 minutes) through vineyards to the village of Chardonne, and onwards to the foot of…
- Musée Suisse du Jeu
An amusing spot for kids, the Swiss Game Museum has games arranged by theme – educational, strategic, simulation, skill and chance – and there are several…
- MMusée Jenisch
This museum exhibits Swiss art from the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as a broad collection of works on paper by international artists. Check out the…
- LLa Tour de Gourze
Built in the 12th century as a defence tower, this old stone structure peers out over Lavaux vines, Lake Geneva, the Vaud and the Jura beyond from its…
- AAscenseur Plein Ciel
This glass elevator atop Mont Pélerin whisks you a further 65m higher to a viewing platform from where the panorama of Lavaux, Lake Geneva, the Jura and…
- CChemin de Fer – Musée Blonay-Chamby
This fun-for-the-whole-family steam-railway museum 6km east of Vevey has a fabulous permanent collection of locomotives and rolling stock, plus regular…
See
