East of Lausanne, the mesmerising serried ranks of lush, pea-green vineyards that stagger up the steep terraced slopes above Lake Geneva form the Lavaux wine region – sufficiently magnificent to be a Unesco World Heritage site. One-fifth of the Canton de Vaud’s wine is produced on these steep, gravity-defying slopes.

Hike up them for astonishing vistas of the Lavaux’s unique terraced vineyards tumbling down the hillside into the lake, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Central Alps.

Walking between vines, and wine tasting on weekends in local caveaux (wine cellars), are key reasons to explore the string of 14 villages beaded along this 40km stretch of fertile and wealthy shore.