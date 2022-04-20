The almost-3000km-long Inn River (En in Romansch) springs up from the snowy Graubünden Alps around the Maloja Pass and gives its name to the Engadine.

This is the stuff of Swiss dreams. St Moritz, possibly the slickest resort in Switzerland, is joined by a string of other piste-pounding hotspots along the Oberengadin (Upper Engadine) Valley and nearby Pontresina. Further east in the Unterengadin (Lower Engadine), you'll find loads of rural charm, thick woods and the spectacular Swiss National Park. The whole valley is a mix of majestic vistas of snowy Alpine crags, valleys and silvery mountain streams.

If that's not enough, it's a joy to explore gorgeous valleys such as Val Bregaglia, Val Poschiavo and Val Müstair that extend over mountain passes and stretch like fingers towards Italy.