The Engadine

The almost-3000km-long Inn River (En in Romansch) springs up from the snowy Graubünden Alps around the Maloja Pass and gives its name to the Engadine.

This is the stuff of Swiss dreams. St Moritz, possibly the slickest resort in Switzerland, is joined by a string of other piste-pounding hotspots along the Oberengadin (Upper Engadine) Valley and nearby Pontresina. Further east in the Unterengadin (Lower Engadine), you'll find loads of rural charm, thick woods and the spectacular Swiss National Park. The whole valley is a mix of majestic vistas of snowy Alpine crags, valleys and silvery mountain streams.

If that's not enough, it's a joy to explore gorgeous valleys such as Val Bregaglia, Val Poschiavo and Val Müstair that extend over mountain passes and stretch like fingers towards Italy.

  • Swiss National Park

    When an environmentally on-the-ball land like Switzerland has just one national park, you can bet it’s a good one. Huddled away in the far southeast of…

  • G

    Guarda

    With its twisting cobbled streets, Hobbit-like houses and numerous fountains, Guarda, 11km west of Scuol, has much appeal and many Swiss turn up to stroll…

  • C

    Corvatsch 3303

    Ride the spectacular Corvatsch cable cars from Silvaplana-Surlej (1870m) to the Murtèl mid-station (2702m), then from Murtèl to the top – at a stunning…

  • S

    Swiss National Park Centre

    At the hands-on Swiss National Park Centre, an audioguide gives you the low-down on conservation, wildlife and environmental change. Staff can provide…

  • S

    Segantini Museum

    Housed in an eye-catching stone building topped by a cupola, this museum shows the paintings of Giovanni Segantini (1858–99). The Italian artist…

  • J

    Julier Pass

    The Julier Pass (2284m) sits above Silvaplana, 7km to the west. The pass has been in use since Roman times and remains of a Roman temple have been found…

  • N

    Nietzsche Haus

    Sils-Maria might be a sleepy lakeside village now, but the rumble of existential philosophy once reverberated around these peaks, courtesy of Friedrich…

  • K

    Kloster St Johann

    Vibrant Carolingian (9th century) and Romanesque (12th century) frescos smother the interior of the church of Benedictine Kloster St Johann. Beneath…

  • C

    Chesa Futura

    The Norman Foster–designed Chesa Futura ('House of the Future' in Romansch), an eco-friendly apartment building of breathtaking architectural design, can…

