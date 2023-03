The Hembygdsgård preserves the finest old houses in Norrhamn. The fiskarebostad is an excellent example of a late-19th-century fisherman’s house, complete with typical Swedish fireplace. Looking like a doll's house, the award-winning cafe is especially loved for its dessert table, laden with a cornucopia of freshly baked treats, from cheesecake and brownies to Swedish chocolate balls (cakes 15kr to 65kr, mains 145kr to 175kr).