The vast Ekoparken, or Royal National City Park, is the world’s first national urban park. Established in 1995, it incorporates 26 sq km, stretching all over Stockholm and into the suburbs of Solna and Lidingö. The park is home to rare plant and insect species, some of which live nowhere else in Sweden. Several tourist attractions reside inside the park area (it incorporates Djurgården, Ladugårdsgärdet and the University area), so you'll probably end up wandering through it without even trying.