Etnografiska Museet

The Museum of Ethnography stages evocative displays on various aspects of non-European cultures, including dynamic temporary exhibitions and frequent live performances. Recent examples include a display about the cultural treasures of Afghanistan, a look at gender norms in different cultures, and 'real-life' voodoo. If there's a dance or musical performance scheduled, don't miss it. The cafe is a treat, with great music, imported sweets and beverages, and authentic global dishes.