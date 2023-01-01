Thielska Galleriet, at the far eastern end of Djurgården, is a must for Nordic art fans, with a savvy collection of late-19th- and early-20th-century works from Scandinavian greats like Carl Larsson, Anders Zorn, Ernst Josephson and Bruno Liljefors, plus a series of Edvard Munch’s etchings of vampiric women and several paintings from a bridge you’ll recognise from The Scream. (Ernest Thiel, a banker and translator, was one of Munch's patrons.)

There’s also a plaster cast of Nietzsche’s death mask in the top-floor turret, if you’re into that sort of thing. (Thiel translated some of Nietzsche's work into Swedish.) The 1905 building, designed for Thiel by prominent Swedish architect Ferdinand Boberg, is on the small, worn-in side; it feels more like walking through a home (which, of course, it was) than a museum.

Free tours in English at 2pm Saturdays in August.