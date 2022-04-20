While the current structure dates from 1833, the origins of Vaxholm Fortress lie in 1544, when King Gustav Vasa ordered its construction to protect the…
Vaxholm
There are plenty of reasons to visit Vaxholm, the most obvious being that this is the closest archipelago island to Stockholm, making it a handy introduction to the region's extraordinary collection of pine-clad islands and islets.
And yet, Vaxholm is more than just a gateway, its cobbled sloping streets, candy-coloured wooden houses, excellent restaurants and idiosyncratic shops making it a charming destination on its own.
To glean a sense of Vaxholm's history, head to Norrhamn. Just north of the town hall, the area is home to Vaxholm's oldest buildings, among them a typical 19th-century fisherman’s house (now also one of the island’s top cafes). And don’t miss the island's most prominent sight: the imposing fortress. Once guarding the waterways into Stockholm, it now holds a museum and a charming B&B.
Explore Vaxholm
- VVaxholm Fortress Museum
While the current structure dates from 1833, the origins of Vaxholm Fortress lie in 1544, when King Gustav Vasa ordered its construction to protect the…
- HHembygdsgård
The Hembygdsgård preserves the finest old houses in Norrhamn. The fiskarebostad is an excellent example of a late-19th-century fisherman’s house, complete…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vaxholm.
See
Vaxholm Fortress Museum
While the current structure dates from 1833, the origins of Vaxholm Fortress lie in 1544, when King Gustav Vasa ordered its construction to protect the…
See
Hembygdsgård
The Hembygdsgård preserves the finest old houses in Norrhamn. The fiskarebostad is an excellent example of a late-19th-century fisherman’s house, complete…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Vaxholm
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.