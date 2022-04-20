Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vaxholm

There are plenty of reasons to visit Vaxholm, the most obvious being that this is the closest archipelago island to Stockholm, making it a handy introduction to the region's extraordinary collection of pine-clad islands and islets.

And yet, Vaxholm is more than just a gateway, its cobbled sloping streets, candy-coloured wooden houses, excellent restaurants and idiosyncratic shops making it a charming destination on its own.

To glean a sense of Vaxholm's history, head to Norrhamn. Just north of the town hall, the area is home to Vaxholm's oldest buildings, among them a typical 19th-century fisherman’s house (now also one of the island’s top cafes). And don’t miss the island's most prominent sight: the imposing fortress. Once guarding the waterways into Stockholm, it now holds a museum and a charming B&B.

Explore Vaxholm

  • V

    Vaxholm Fortress Museum

    While the current structure dates from 1833, the origins of Vaxholm Fortress lie in 1544, when King Gustav Vasa ordered its construction to protect the…

  • H

    Hembygdsgård

    The Hembygdsgård preserves the finest old houses in Norrhamn. The fiskarebostad is an excellent example of a late-19th-century fisherman’s house, complete…

