The most unusual of Utö's sights is the remains of Sweden’s oldest iron mine, which opened in 1150 and closed in 1879. The three pits are now flooded – the deepest is Nyköpingsgruvan (215m). They're an atmospheric and impressive sight. The tiny mining museum (in a wooden cottage opposite the Värdshus hotel) keeps variable hours (roughly 1pm to 4pm in summer); check locally.