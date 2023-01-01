The Falu Gruva mine museum, just behind the ticket-sales building at the entrance to the mining complex, contains everything you could possibly want to know about the history, administration, engineering, geology and copper production of the mine, plus displays about the miners' hospital, the world's biggest coin, and various myths and legends. If you're unable or unwilling to descend into the dark, damp but fascinating depths, admission to the museum also lets you freely wander the grounds: well worth it.