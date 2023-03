For something completely different, ride the funicular and elevator to this thoroughly original panoramic museum atop the iconic ski-jump tower looming over Falun from Lugnet, 3km east of town. On offer are excellent views, the chance to learn about the history of the towers and the niche sport of professional ski-jumping, a ride on the ski-jump simulator (for those who like things a little more hands on) or a more subdued game of boules on the lawn outside.