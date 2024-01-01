Leksands Kyrka, with its distinctive onion dome, dates from the early 13th century but has been extensively renovated and enlarged. The church contains extravagant baroque furnishings; check the posted schedules for evening concerts in summer. Guided tours run mid-June to mid-August at 10am and 1pm Monday to Friday, 10am Saturday and 1pm Sunday.
