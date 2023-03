You can get your open-air-museum fix at Rättviks gammelgård, 500m north of the kyrka – it’s a collection of buildings that were moved here during the 1920s from villages around Rättvik parish (the oldest is from the 1300s). There’s a good collection of furniture painted in the local style, and a unique 'ullkorgen' (wool bin) from the 1200s. The grounds are always open for exploring, but the cafe and building interiors are summer-only.