The Zorn family house, Zorngården, is an excellent example of a wealthy artist’s residence and reflects Anders Zorn’s National Romantic aspirations (check out the Viking-influenced hall and entryway). Access to the house is by guided tour (in Swedish) on the hour and half-hour. Guided tours in English are conducted over the summer season at 11.15am and 2.15pm and must be booked in advance. Combination tickets including the adjacent Zornmuseet are 160kr (no child discount).