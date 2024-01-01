Begin your explorations of Gravfälten på Sollerön from this 19th century Sollerö farm where you'll also find a viking ship and locals to point you in the right direction and sell you a hot cup o' Joe, as required. To get here, take bus 323 from Mora (30kr, 40 minutes).
Sollerö Hembygdsgård
Lake Siljan
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.9 MILES
Built by Axel Munthe (1857–1949), who served as the Swedish royal physician and wrote the best-selling memoir The Story of San Michele, this sumptuously…
6.47 MILES
The Zorn family house, Zorngården, is an excellent example of a wealthy artist’s residence and reflects Anders Zorn’s National Romantic aspirations (check…
6.41 MILES
Even if you have no interest in skiing, you may be pleasantly surprised by the excellent Vasaloppsmuseet, which really communicates the passion behind the…
12.25 MILES
This visitor centre and nature park, 16km northwest of Leksand, has information about the meteor that hit several million years ago and local flora and…
16.12 MILES
You can get your open-air-museum fix at Rättviks gammelgård, 500m north of the kyrka – it’s a collection of buildings that were moved here during the…
17.8 MILES
In recognition of the town's sister-city-hood with Tobetsu, Japan, you'll find this lovely (and authentic) Japanese garden by the shores of Lake Siljan…
16.64 MILES
Scandinavia’s longest wooden pier, the impressive 628m Långbryggan, runs out into the lake from just behind the train station.
6.45 MILES
Zornmuseet displays many of the best-loved portraits and characteristic nudes of Mora painter Anders Zorn (1860–1920), one of Sweden’s most renowned…
Nearby Lake Siljan attractions
0.12 MILES
Head to Sollerö Hembygdsgård for a map and local knowledge on how best to explore this fragile, historical site featuring a 3km walking trail among…
6.41 MILES
Even if you have no interest in skiing, you may be pleasantly surprised by the excellent Vasaloppsmuseet, which really communicates the passion behind the…
6.45 MILES
Zornmuseet displays many of the best-loved portraits and characteristic nudes of Mora painter Anders Zorn (1860–1920), one of Sweden’s most renowned…
6.47 MILES
The Zorn family house, Zorngården, is an excellent example of a wealthy artist’s residence and reflects Anders Zorn’s National Romantic aspirations (check…
12.25 MILES
This visitor centre and nature park, 16km northwest of Leksand, has information about the meteor that hit several million years ago and local flora and…
16.12 MILES
You can get your open-air-museum fix at Rättviks gammelgård, 500m north of the kyrka – it’s a collection of buildings that were moved here during the…
16.28 MILES
The 13th-century church has 87 well-preserved church stables, the oldest dating from 1470. The pseudo-rune memorial beside the church commemorates the…
16.64 MILES
Scandinavia’s longest wooden pier, the impressive 628m Långbryggan, runs out into the lake from just behind the train station.