Naturum Dalarna

This visitor centre and nature park, 16km northwest of Leksand, has information about the meteor that hit several million years ago and local flora and fauna, with a slightly moth-eaten collection of 50 stuffed animals. There are activities for toddlers, nature walks and films; kids can even paint their own wooden horse. Two-hour guided tours of the park in English are available (book in advance). The highlight is the 22m-high viewing platform offering stunning 360-degree views around the lake.