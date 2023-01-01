Naturum Dalarna

Lake Siljan

This visitor centre and nature park, 16km northwest of Leksand, has information about the meteor that hit several million years ago and local flora and fauna, with a slightly moth-eaten collection of 50 stuffed animals. There are activities for toddlers, nature walks and films; kids can even paint their own wooden horse. Two-hour guided tours of the park in English are available (book in advance). The highlight is the 22m-high viewing platform offering stunning 360-degree views around the lake.

