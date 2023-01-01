Dalarnas Museum is a super introduction to Swedish folk art, music and costumes. It's kid-friendly, too, with the opposite of the usual 'Do not touch' signs (these say 'Be curious! Please touch!'). Selma Lagerlöf’s study is preserved here, and there are ever-changing art and craft exhibitions, including a great regional collection of textiles. Don't miss the graphic-arts hall, with a display on the history of Swedish sketching and engraving techniques, or the gallery of traditional costumes from all parts of Dalarna.