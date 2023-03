A sea of baroque blue and gold hits you at Kristine Kyrka (built 1642–55), which shows off the riches brought to town by the 17th-century copper trade. In Stora Torget, the square in front of the church, is an impressive statue of the rebel warrior Engelbrekt by Karl Hultström. The square has been used for various civic functions over the years – markets, beheadings – and is bordered by historic buildings, including the town hall, once a prison for suspected witches.