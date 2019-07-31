Often called 'Sweden in miniature', Skansen is an unmissable Stockholm highlight. Expect to spend a full day wandering this hilltop open-air museum, with…
Djurgården & Skeppsholmen
Dreamy island Djurgården is bound to leave you smitten with its fairy-tale woods, cycling paths and cultural riches. A mere footbridge from the city centre, the former royal hunting ground claims several of Stockholm’s must-see treasures, from the colossal calamity of the Vasa to the vintage Swedish abodes of en-plein-air Skansen.
To the west, the smaller island Skeppsholmen proves the adage that good things come in small packages. After all, it's here that you'll find Moderna Museet, one of Scandinavia's most important museums of modern art.
Explore Djurgården & Skeppsholmen
- Skansen
Often called 'Sweden in miniature', Skansen is an unmissable Stockholm highlight. Expect to spend a full day wandering this hilltop open-air museum, with…
- Vasamuseet
A good-humoured glorification of some dodgy calculations, Vasamuseet is the custom-built home of the massive warship Vasa; 69m long and 48.8m tall, it was…
- Moderna Museet
Moderna Museet is Stockholm’s modern-art maverick, its permanent collection ranging from paintings and sculptures to photography, video art and…
- Spritmuseum
The surprisingly entertaining Museum of Spirits is dedicated to Sweden's complicated relationship with alcohol, as mediated over the years by the state…
- Nordiska Museet
The epic Nordiska Museet is Sweden’s largest cultural-history museum and one of its largest indoor spaces. The building itself (from 1907) is an eclectic,…
- TThielska Galleriet
Thielska Galleriet, at the far eastern end of Djurgården, is a must for Nordic art fans, with a savvy collection of late-19th- and early-20th-century…
- PPrins Eugens Waldemarsudde
Prins Eugens Waldemarsudde, at the southern tip of Djurgården, is a soul-perking combo of water views and art. The palace once belonged to the painter…
- JJunibacken
Junibacken whimsically recreates the fantasy scenes of Astrid Lindgren’s books for children. Catch the flying Story Train over Stockholm, shrink to the…
- GGlassblowers' Workshop
The Glassblowers' hut, built in 1936, is one of the top attractions within Skansen. It's also possible to book your own glassblowing session – reserve…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Djurgården & Skeppsholmen.
