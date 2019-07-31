Dreamy island Djurgården is bound to leave you smitten with its fairy-tale woods, cycling paths and cultural riches. A mere footbridge from the city centre, the former royal hunting ground claims several of Stockholm’s must-see treasures, from the colossal calamity of the Vasa to the vintage Swedish abodes of en-plein-air Skansen.

To the west, the smaller island Skeppsholmen proves the adage that good things come in small packages. After all, it's here that you'll find Moderna Museet, one of Scandinavia's most important museums of modern art.