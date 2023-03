The exhibition rooms here, with their visual feast of paintings and sculpture, are designed for maximum impact and art immersion. Several sculptures and installations are huge, including the 6m-high Women by the Sea by Ivar Johnsson. Formerly a private collection, it includes works by some of the world’s greats, including Joan Miró, Henri Matisse, Raoul Dufy, Sonia Delaunay and Fernand Léger. A sculpture park includes pieces by Henry Moore.