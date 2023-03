Lund’s twin-towered Romanesque cathedral is magnificent. Try to pop in at noon or 3pm (1pm and 3pm on Sunday) when the marvellous astronomical clock strikes up In Dulci Jubilo (a traditional Christmas carol) and the wooden figures at the top whirr into action. Within the crypt, you’ll find Finn, the mythological giant who helped construct the cathedral, and a 16th-century well, carved with comical scenes.