Overview

Founded by the Danes around 1000 AD and once the seat of the largest archbishopric in Europe, Lund is the second-oldest city in Sweden. It's also one of its loveliest, surrounded by copses of beech trees and glowing with an impressive architectural legacy. Its magnificent, medieval old town is centred on its strikingly beautiful cathedral. Radiating around it is the country's oldest, most prestigious university (c 1666). Perhaps ironically, the university keeps Lund young, its vibrant, engaged youth driving a lively arts and culinary scene. You'll feel it humming along the old town's photogenic lanes, flanked by cafes, bars and a clutch of engaging museums.