Founded by the Danes around 1000 AD and once the seat of the largest archbishopric in Europe, Lund is the second-oldest city in Sweden. It's also one of its loveliest, surrounded by copses of beech trees and glowing with an impressive architectural legacy. Its magnificent, medieval old town is centred on its strikingly beautiful cathedral. Radiating around it is the country's oldest, most prestigious university (c 1666). Perhaps ironically, the university keeps Lund young, its vibrant, engaged youth driving a lively arts and culinary scene. You'll feel it humming along the old town's photogenic lanes, flanked by cafes, bars and a clutch of engaging museums.
The exhibition rooms here, with their visual feast of paintings and sculpture, are designed for maximum impact and art immersion. Several sculptures and…
Lund’s twin-towered Romanesque cathedral is magnificent. Try to pop in at noon or 3pm (1pm and 3pm on Sunday) when the marvellous astronomical clock…
Dating from 1892, this huge open-air museum spans two whole blocks. Its 30-odd buildings include everything from the meanest birch-bark hovel to grand…
Behind the cathedral, the Historiska Museet has a large collection of pre–Viking Age finds, including a 7000-year-old skeleton. It’s joined with…
Lund University is ranked as one of the world's top 100 universities and is one of Europe's oldest institutions for education. It's buildings are…
Subterranean Drottens kyrkoruin contains the foundations of an 11th-century church, as well as a grisly collection of skeletons that build a picture of…
Opposite Lund Tourist Center, this little pharmacy – still operating today – is one of the oldest in Sweden. Pop in to look at its beautiful historic…
The main university building, topped by four sphinxes representing the original faculties, looks a little bit like the White House. It's often…
