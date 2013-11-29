Welcome to Kiruna
The citizens of Kiruna (Giron in Sami) have for many years had to live with the news that their city is on the verge of collapsing into an enormous iron mine. Fortunately a solution is under way: the building of a new city 3km to the east, largely funded by the mining company. Although just about the entire existing central city will be demolished, both the historic church and clock tower will be moved. To see what the new city will look like in 2033, check out the excellent model, plans and pics at the tourist office.
Top experiences in Kiruna
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Kiruna activities
Husky Sled Ride Northern Lights Tour from Kiruna
Pick up is at 17:45 at the Camp ripan hotel, Kiruna tourist information in the center of Kiruna, or at the icehotel. From here we have a 30 min drive to our kennel which is located away from the touristic areas. Once at our kennel you can borrow warm gear (coverall, boots) at no extra cost. (Please note we expect you to return the gear in good order or there will be a fee!) You get a short instruction as to how to sit on the sled before heading off into the wilderness. You can ask questions to your guide who will be driving the sled whilst a team of 12 dogs will pull the sled. The total distance covered is approx 13 kms. Our trail covers a varied landscape. Our trails are home made. When we stop half way at our teepee you can say hello to your dogs, take photos of the scenery and hopefully get to see the aurora! You can also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with a cinnamon roll before heading back to the kennel. At the kennel we feed our dogs whilst you return our gear to us. From here we head back to kiruna by minivan.
Arctic Circle and Fjords by Rail
The Arctic Circle may sound like a chilly destination, but when you go in the summer, there’s plenty to see and do by the light of the midnight sun. Begin in Kiruna and take two weeks via rail on this scenic train route, crossing to Norway above the Circle and going back south through the fjordland. Along the way, you’ll ride famous railways like Flåm, Ofoten, and Bergen, then disembark to engage in summer activities like rafting, kayaking, or canoeing. Seeing the fjords from a kayak rather than an oversized cruise ship is a brand new perspective – come realize it for yourself.
Lapland Active Adventure
Nothing prepares you for the icy wilderness of Sweden's far north. This incredible trip takes you right inside the Arctic Circle to the snowy wilderness of Lapland. Slide across the ice in complete silence, listening to the sound of your team of dogs pulling your sled and enjoy the frozen beauty of the ICEHOTEL®. Sleeping out in a teepee in the snow and looking out for the aurora borealis (northern lights) are unforgettable experiences.