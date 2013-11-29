Husky Sled Ride Northern Lights Tour from Kiruna

Pick up is at 17:45 at the Camp ripan hotel, Kiruna tourist information in the center of Kiruna, or at the icehotel. From here we have a 30 min drive to our kennel which is located away from the touristic areas. Once at our kennel you can borrow warm gear (coverall, boots) at no extra cost. (Please note we expect you to return the gear in good order or there will be a fee!) You get a short instruction as to how to sit on the sled before heading off into the wilderness. You can ask questions to your guide who will be driving the sled whilst a team of 12 dogs will pull the sled. The total distance covered is approx 13 kms. Our trail covers a varied landscape. Our trails are home made. When we stop half way at our teepee you can say hello to your dogs, take photos of the scenery and hopefully get to see the aurora! You can also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with a cinnamon roll before heading back to the kennel. At the kennel we feed our dogs whilst you return our gear to us. From here we head back to kiruna by minivan.