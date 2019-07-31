Jämtland has been attracting visitors for more than 1000 years, originally with pilgrims following in the footsteps of St Olav on trails to Nidaros in Trondheim, Norway. These days hikers, hunters and outdoors enthusiasts pull on their boots to explore the wonderful, sparsely populated natural environment, while gold medal–winning ski racer and local boy Ingemar Stenmark put Swedish skiing on the map in the 1970s, generating huge interest in resorts such as Åre and Funäsdalen. Jämtland's countless lakes and rivers pull in fishers, kayakers and canoeists, while if you're into exploring, you'll have to keep your eyes open for reindeer wandering the roads. It's not all about the outdoors though, with Östersund selected as a Unesco-designated city of gastronomy and some top-notch remote restaurants attracting the attention of gourmets. With so much to do, Jämtland is an enthralling place to visit.