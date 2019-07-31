Jamtli, 1km north of the centre, consists of two parts: the open-air museum, comprising painstakingly reconstructed wooden buildings, complete with…
Jämtland
Jämtland has been attracting visitors for more than 1000 years, originally with pilgrims following in the footsteps of St Olav on trails to Nidaros in Trondheim, Norway. These days hikers, hunters and outdoors enthusiasts pull on their boots to explore the wonderful, sparsely populated natural environment, while gold medal–winning ski racer and local boy Ingemar Stenmark put Swedish skiing on the map in the 1970s, generating huge interest in resorts such as Åre and Funäsdalen. Jämtland's countless lakes and rivers pull in fishers, kayakers and canoeists, while if you're into exploring, you'll have to keep your eyes open for reindeer wandering the roads. It's not all about the outdoors though, with Östersund selected as a Unesco-designated city of gastronomy and some top-notch remote restaurants attracting the attention of gourmets. With so much to do, Jämtland is an enthralling place to visit.
Explore Jämtland
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Jämtland.
See
Jamtli
Jamtli, 1km north of the centre, consists of two parts: the open-air museum, comprising painstakingly reconstructed wooden buildings, complete with…
See
Mus-Olles Museum
If you're into collections of stuff, this is the place to come, about 34km northwest of Östersund and1 km north of the E14. Per-Olov Nilson was a…
See
Kabinbanan
Bringing you almost to the top of Mt Åreskutan, this gondola is worth taking for the awesome views alone. The seven-minute ride departs from behind Åre’s…
See
Åre Bergbana
This lovely old mountain railway was completed in 1910 along with the first ski lifts in Åre. These days, the funicular is run by SkiStar during winter…
See
Härjedalens Fjällmuseum
Härjedalens Fjällmuseum has displays covering the South Sami, who still herd their reindeer in from the nearby Mittådalen and Brändåsen villages, and…
See
Frösön
Large and peaceful Frösön island sits just across the bridge from central Östersund, reachable by road and by footbridge from Badhusparken. The island…
See
Badhusparken
The waterfront park is the town’s most popular stop for sunbathing and a brisk swim. In winter the lake turns into Sweden's largest ice-skating rink (rent…
See
FunäsGondolen
The FunäsGondolen whisks its passengers to the top of Mt Funäsdalsberget (directly above the village). It's not a massive mountain nor a lengthy gondola,…
See
Storsjöhyttan
At Sweden's first Économusée (a concept originating in Quebec), you can observe the three masters of glass at work as they transform white-hot melted…