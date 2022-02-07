Falun’s kopparbergs gruva was the world’s most important copper mine by the 17th century. Called 'Sweden's treasure chest', it drove the small country's…
Dalarna
Bordering Norway to the west, Dalarnas län (county) occupies a broad swath of land in middle Sweden. It runs from the remote and rugged landscapes of Grövelsjön and Idre in the northwest for about 350km to its southeastern extent, putting it within striking distance for holidaying Stockholmers.
At its heart, the shimmering waters of Lake Siljan, mirror-like in the late, midsummer sun, are bounded by mythical forests and rolling hills dotted with those picture perfect red-painted cottages that epitomise Swedish country life. Dalarna is also the origin of the iconic painted wooden Dalahäst (Dala horse) central to Swedish folklore.
Falun is the county capital, with its World Heritage copper mine and opportunities to get active in the great outdoors year-round. Stock up on painted horses outside Mora in the village of Nusnäs or if it is relaxing you seek, the village of Tällberg is sure to please.
Explore Dalarna
- FFalu Gruva
Falun’s kopparbergs gruva was the world’s most important copper mine by the 17th century. Called 'Sweden's treasure chest', it drove the small country's…
- CCarl Larsson-gården
Don’t miss Sweden's 'most famous home', located 13km northeast of Falun in the picturesque village of Sundborn. After their deaths, the early-20th-century…
- OOrsa Rovdjurspark
Fat-bottomed roly-poly bear cubs are the star attraction at the largest predator park in Europe, some 16km north of Orsa. Even if there are no cubs around…
- MMunthe’s Hildasholm
Built by Axel Munthe (1857–1949), who served as the Swedish royal physician and wrote the best-selling memoir The Story of San Michele, this sumptuously…
- ZZorngården
The Zorn family house, Zorngården, is an excellent example of a wealthy artist’s residence and reflects Anders Zorn’s National Romantic aspirations (check…
- LLångfjällets Natureservat
Occupying a whopping 664-sq-km, this vast nature reserve is most commonly approached from Grövelsjön and is a haven for birdlife and all manner of Nordic…
- MMine Museum
The Falu Gruva mine museum, just behind the ticket-sales building at the entrance to the mining complex, contains everything you could possibly want to…
- DDalarnas Museum
Dalarnas Museum is a super introduction to Swedish folk art, music and costumes. It's kid-friendly, too, with the opposite of the usual 'Do not touch'…
- VVasaloppsmuseet
Even if you have no interest in skiing, you may be pleasantly surprised by the excellent Vasaloppsmuseet, which really communicates the passion behind the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dalarna.
See
Falu Gruva
Falun’s kopparbergs gruva was the world’s most important copper mine by the 17th century. Called 'Sweden's treasure chest', it drove the small country's…
See
Carl Larsson-gården
Don’t miss Sweden's 'most famous home', located 13km northeast of Falun in the picturesque village of Sundborn. After their deaths, the early-20th-century…
See
Orsa Rovdjurspark
Fat-bottomed roly-poly bear cubs are the star attraction at the largest predator park in Europe, some 16km north of Orsa. Even if there are no cubs around…
See
Munthe’s Hildasholm
Built by Axel Munthe (1857–1949), who served as the Swedish royal physician and wrote the best-selling memoir The Story of San Michele, this sumptuously…
See
Zorngården
The Zorn family house, Zorngården, is an excellent example of a wealthy artist’s residence and reflects Anders Zorn’s National Romantic aspirations (check…
See
Långfjällets Natureservat
Occupying a whopping 664-sq-km, this vast nature reserve is most commonly approached from Grövelsjön and is a haven for birdlife and all manner of Nordic…
See
Mine Museum
The Falu Gruva mine museum, just behind the ticket-sales building at the entrance to the mining complex, contains everything you could possibly want to…
See
Dalarnas Museum
Dalarnas Museum is a super introduction to Swedish folk art, music and costumes. It's kid-friendly, too, with the opposite of the usual 'Do not touch'…
See
Vasaloppsmuseet
Even if you have no interest in skiing, you may be pleasantly surprised by the excellent Vasaloppsmuseet, which really communicates the passion behind the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Dalarna
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.