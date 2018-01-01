Welcome to North of Colombo
For the moment, aside from workaday Negombo, which sits close to Bandaranaike International Airport, much of this area remains fairly unexplored by tourists, except for a hardcore band of kitesurfers who flock to Kalpitiya. Change is happening fastest on the sleepy Kalpitiya peninsula, where new resorts are blossoming and an ambitious project is under way to transform the northern tip of the peninsula into the kind of high-end, exclusive beach tourism that dominates the neighbouring Maldives.
Top experiences in North of Colombo
North of Colombo activities
Muthurajawela Wetland Day Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Negombo for a tour riding a TukTuk to Muthurajawela Wetland, and a bird watching tour by boat. Your TukTuk is a very typical form of public transport, part of the everyday street scene. On the TukTuk, you can sit and stretch out, protected from the sun, and rain, and with a great breeze.You will soon arrive at Muturajawela wetland marine sanctuary, famous for its mangroves, salt water crocodiles and avi fauna. You will take a boat ride through the vast Negombo lagoon. Extending over 6,000 acres and over 29,000, and rumored to provide home to over 40 species of migratory and 85 indigenous bird species. Mangrove forests that line the footpath are great places to observe birds as well as baby crocodiles and fiddler crabs. On completion of this visit, your TukTuk rider will take you back to the hotel.
Lagoon Escapes Negombo Day Trip
9:00 am - Pick up from your hotel in Negombo9:30 am - Visit Negombo fish market and buy your favorite fresh seafood to cook for your lunch in addition to the seafood we provide during the trip.10:30 am - Start boat tour in Negombo lagoon. Here you can engage with traditional and modern ways of fishing in lagoon. . Refreshment will be provided during the boat trip.12:30 pm – Live cooking of your lunch in on an Island in the lagoon which you can participate in. Rice and two grilled seafood items will be served, plus any additional seafood you may have purchases during your visit to the fish market.3:00 pm - Take a Catamaran ride with an experienced driver through the lagoon area while you relax and see the beautiful scenery.5:00 pm – End of the lagoon trip and drop you to the hotel
Kithulgala Private White Water Rafting Half-Day Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel at 7:00 am. Once you reach Kithulgala, you will be shown a safe place to keep your belongings as you can’t take them with you into the rapids. You will also be assigned an instructor who will show you the techniques to use as well as the necessary safety equipment and measures for rafting.After the presentation, you will be begin your rafting session. Enjoy the thrill of adventure as you whitewater raft down the rapids of a 5km stretch of the Kelani River. Bounce through the turbulent white waters with the confidence and protection offered by proper safety measures. Let you adrenaline rise as you are whirled through the foamy rapids in an experience you will never forget.Afterwards, you'll have some free time to enjoy an authentic Sri Lankan lunch (at own expense) if you wish, before your tour concludes.
Private Departure Transfer: Negombo City to Colombo Bandaranayake International Airport CMB BIA
Once you have completed your holiday in Sri Lanka and are ready to head back home, your friendly driver will meet you at your hotel in Negombo and drive you directly to the Bandaranayake International Airport (CMB) in Colombo. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free ride. Airport departure transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety and board your flight in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
Private Day Trip: Sigiriya Rock and Dambulla Cave Temple Tour from Negombo
Your private Sri Lankan history adventure begins at 6am, when your friendly local guide will pick you up from your hotel in Colombo. Enjoy the scenery or nap in the car on the way to Dambulla, where you arrive at the famous Dambulla Cave Temple around 11 am. Here you will see ancient Buddha statutes and elaborate alfrescoes in caves that date back to the 1st-century. A UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, the temple also has a museum, which you will have the chance to visit. After wandering the site you’ll have time to look for lunch nearby before taking off for Sigiriya, one of the most important archaeological sites in all of Asia. Built in the 5th-century, Sigiriya is a stunning example of innovative architecture, gardening, urban planning, hydraulic engineering and art. Also a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, the area was formerly the royal citadel of King Kasyapa and houses an fascinating museum of the its past. Leave Sigiriya in the early evening and begin the drive back to Negombo, where your chauffeur guide will drop you off at your hotel.
Private Day Trip: Colombo City Tour from Negombo
Set out on your 6-hour journey at 8:30 am when your chauffeur-guide will collect you from your hotel in a private climate-controlled vehicle. Begin at the National Museum, the oldest and largest museum in the country that’s highly regarded for its antique collection. Pause for lunch at a local restaurant and savour delicious traditional Sri Lankan cuisine (at your own cost). Rejuvenated, visit the colourful and chaotic Petah Market, one of the largest in Colombo. Here you can find almost everything, from tropical fruit to fresh-caught seafood to jewellery. After shopping, explore the Gangarama Temple, positioned both on land and on a lake, and its small but impressive museum. Soak up the sunset views of the Indian Ocean at the Galle Face Green, and expanse of beautiful parkland in this cosmopolitan city. At the conclusion of your tour, your car will return you to your hotel.