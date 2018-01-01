Private Day Trip: Sigiriya Rock and Dambulla Cave Temple Tour from Negombo

Your private Sri Lankan history adventure begins at 6am, when your friendly local guide will pick you up from your hotel in Colombo. Enjoy the scenery or nap in the car on the way to Dambulla, where you arrive at the famous Dambulla Cave Temple around 11 am. Here you will see ancient Buddha statutes and elaborate alfrescoes in caves that date back to the 1st-century. A UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, the temple also has a museum, which you will have the chance to visit. After wandering the site you’ll have time to look for lunch nearby before taking off for Sigiriya, one of the most important archaeological sites in all of Asia. Built in the 5th-century, Sigiriya is a stunning example of innovative architecture, gardening, urban planning, hydraulic engineering and art. Also a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, the area was formerly the royal citadel of King Kasyapa and houses an fascinating museum of the its past. Leave Sigiriya in the early evening and begin the drive back to Negombo, where your chauffeur guide will drop you off at your hotel.