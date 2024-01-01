Pozo de las Nieves

Gran Canaria

Those with their own vehicle can drive 15km southeast of Tejeda to the highest peak on the island (1949m), which offers breathtaking views on a clear day. Follow the signs for Los Pechos and keep an eye out for the military communications post that sits atop the rise. Northwest of here stands the distinctive Roque Nublo.

must-see attractions

    Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park

    13.55 MILES

    Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…

  • The facade of the Casa de Colon (also known as Columbus House), a museum in Las Palmas and a fine example of Canarian architecture.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    13.34 MILES

    This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…

  • Dunas de Maspalomas

    Dunas de Maspalomas

    15.4 MILES

    These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…

  • Mirador de Unamuno

    Mirador de Unamuno

    6.2 MILES

    One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…

  • Playa de las Canteras

    Playa de las Canteras

    14.89 MILES

    The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…

  • Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    Iglesia de San Juan Bautista

    11.03 MILES

    The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…

Nearby attractions

1. Iglesia de San Bartolomé

2.63 MILES

Work started on this church in 1690 (replacing a hermitage that dated to 1590), but it was not consecrated until 1922. It's a tranquil and lovely house of…

2. Roque Nublo

2.8 MILES

Roque Nublo is an icon of Gran Canaria, an impressive monolith (1803m) jutting 80m skywards from the surrounding volcanic landscape. It sneaks into the…

3. Bodega Las Tirajanas

2.81 MILES

You can drop by this winery for a casual tasting, but book ahead for a tour and a sampler of local cheese, olives and mojo with your wine. There are two…

4. Mirador Degollada de la Cruz Grande

2.99 MILES

Located by the roadside between San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Tejeda, this superb viewpoint gives you vistas, in two directions, of the Caldera de…

5. Cruz de Tejeda

3.53 MILES

The greenish-grey stone cross from which this spot takes its name marks the centre of Gran Canaria and its historic caminos reales (king’s highways),…

6. Museo de las Tradiciones

3.69 MILES

Based in one of Tejeda's most charming buildings, this museum gives a good overview of local life, starting with the Guanche era and covering the Spanish…

7. Centro de Plantas Medicinales

3.7 MILES

An appealing garden that showcases medicinal plants, with explanations in English. There's a small interpretation centre, and a cafe where you can…

8. Centro de Interpretación

4.69 MILES

Sitting at the base of Roque Bentayga, this centre provides excellent insights into the pre-Hispanic settlement of the Gran Canaria central mountains,…