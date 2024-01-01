Those with their own vehicle can drive 15km southeast of Tejeda to the highest peak on the island (1949m), which offers breathtaking views on a clear day. Follow the signs for Los Pechos and keep an eye out for the military communications post that sits atop the rise. Northwest of here stands the distinctive Roque Nublo.
Pozo de las Nieves
Gran Canaria
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Gran Canaria attractions
