South Ibiza
The island's spectacular southern reaches include Ibiza's highest peak (Sa Talaiassa; 475m), its most beautiful snow-white-sand beaches and the enigmatic, enticing southwest islet of Es Vedrà. It's a region of legends, both ancient and modern, with a contemporary clifftop art installation called Stonehenge and the mystical sight of Atlantis. Factor in the world-renowned clubs of Platja d'en Bossa, some top-notch restaurants and bombastic beach bars, and the glistening salt flats of the World Heritage–listed Parc Natural de Ses Salines, and the allure of Ibiza's south is unique.
Explore South Ibiza
- PPlatja de Ses Salines
Arguably Ibiza's best beach, Platja de Ses Salines is a gorgeous sweep of white sand with glass-clear sea, backed by rolling sand dunes, patches of sabina…
- EEs Vedrà
Off Ibiza's southwest tip, the exquisite, vertiginous island of Es Vedrà is one of the most startling sights in the Balearics, emerging abruptly from the…
- SStonehenge
Ibiza’s most contemporary attraction is a stunning open-air, clifftop monument that locals have named Stonehenge. A semicircle of 13 basalt columns, it…
- EEs Cavallet
On the eastern side of a slender peninsula, the wonderful, wild-feel, salt-white beach of Es Cavallet is one of the island's most perfect strips of sand…
- PParc Natural de Ses Salines
Encompassing southeastern Ibiza and stretching south across the water to northern Formentera, this 168-sq-km World Heritage–listed nature reserve…
- AAtlantis
A tiny rocky peninsula that's been nicknamed Atlantis for decades, this remarkable place is actually a former quarry, but it's easy to see how hippies…
- CCala d'Hort
Nestled beneath the steep wooded hills of Ibiza's isolated southwest corner, opposite the craggy, dramatic limestone islet of Es Vedrà, bijou Cala d’Hort…
- PPoblament Fenici de Sa Caleta
This important cliffside spot marks the first human settlement in Ibiza. In the early 8th century BC, the Carthaginians established a foothold here,…
- CCala Llentrisca
This sublime little horseshoe bay, backed by wooded hills, isn't accessible by road, but it's only a 10-minute walk from the nearest parking spot, 4km…
