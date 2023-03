This gorgeous 15th-century palace was the favourite home of the late Duchess de Alba, one of Spain’s most prominent aristocrats. Renaissance in design, it boasts beautiful gardens and a lovely arcaded courtyard. Inside, you can admire paintings and tapestries, as well as the Duchess’ collection of Semana Santa, bullfighting and football memorabilia (she was a Betis fan). A plaque commemorates famous Spanish poet Antonio Machado, who was born here in 1875.