One of Seville's classic Mudéjar-style palaces, complete with a lovely central courtyard, this historic mansion houses the Centro de la Interpretación Mudéjar, a small museum showcasing Mudéjar pieces from the 12th to 20th centuries. Though the collection gets a little lost in the wonderfully restored mansion, the captions (in Spanish and English) do a good job of explaining the origins and distinguishing characteristics of the complex Mudéjar style.