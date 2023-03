Flanked by bars, cafes and restaurants, this tree-lined plaza is a hugely popular hangout, frequented by families, tourists and students. It's also the historic hub of Seville's gay scene. The square was originally laid out in the late 16th century and became a fashionable promenade during the city's 17th-century Golden Age.

The two Roman columns at its southern end are 2000-year-old originals, topped by statues of Hercules and Julius Caesar.