Palacio de la Condesa de Lebrija

This aristocratic 16th-century mansion, set around a beautiful Renaissance-Mudéjar courtyard, boasts an eclectic look that blends a range of decorative elements, including Roman mosaics, Mudéjar plaster work and Renaissance masonry. Its former owner, the late Countess of Lebrija, was an archaeologist; she remodelled the house in 1914, filling many of the rooms with treasures from her travels.

Visits to the top floor are by guided tour only (in English or Spanish), though this is included in the ticket price.

Ancient Rome was the countess’ speciality, so the library is full of books on antiquity and there are plenty of remains from Roman Itálica, including some marvellous mosaics. The upper floor features rooms decorated in Arabic and baroque styles.