Iglesia Colegial del Divino Salvador

Overlooking Plaza del Salvador, this baroque church was built between 1674 and 1712 on the site of Muslim Ishbiliya's main mosque. Its Mannerist red-brick facade masks a cavernous, light-filled interior crowned by a soaring dome and filled with extravagant gold altarpieces. Particularly breathtaking is the retablo behind the main altar, a 21m-high composition crafted by the Portuguese artist Cayetano de Acosta between 1770 and 1779. A second, and earlier, Acosta altarpiece graces the Capilla Sacramental.

A quick tip: tickets sold here cover admission to both the church and the Catedral & Giralda, so buy here to skip the line at the cathedral.