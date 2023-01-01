Museo del Baile Flamenco

The brainchild of sevillana flamenco dancer Cristina Hoyos, this museum illustrates the dance with interactive displays, paintings, displays of period dresses, and photos of revered erstwhile (and contemporary) performers. Even better are the fantastic nightly performances (at 5pm, 7pm and 8.45pm; €22) staged both in the courtyard and the more intimate basement space (€37 including a drink). Combined museum and show tickets are a good option.

Classes and workshops can be organised, and there's an interesting shop with unique books, CDs, DVDs and garments.