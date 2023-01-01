Casa Fabiola – Donación Mariano Bellver

Donated to the city by the Bilbaoan art collector Mariano Bellver, and displayed in a Sevillan mansion in Santa Cruz barrio (district), this collection of 567 works encompasses painting, sculpture, porcelain and religious pieces. See romantic depictions of 19th-century Seville and surrounding countryside, Semana Santa, festivals, traditional patios, Roma people and pastoral scenes of romerías (pilgrimages); how little has changed. Works are by Spanish artists including Valeriano Domiguez Bécquer and Gonzalo Bilbao, along with British painters Robert Kemm and John Phillips.