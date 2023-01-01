Centro de Interpretación Judería de Sevilla

Dedicated to Seville's Jewish history, this small, poignant museum occupies an old Sephardic house in Santa Cruz , the one-time Jewish neighbourhood that never recovered from a brutal massacre in 1391. The massacre and other historical happenings are catalogued inside, along with a few surviving mementos including documents, costumes and books.

The museum also offers guided walks of Seville's Jewish sites for €22. Lasting two to 2½ hours, these require a minimum of two people and are available in Spanish, French or English. Call ahead if you're interested.