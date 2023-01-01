Built during Seville's 16th-century golden age, this Santa Cruz mansion is like a micro-version of the Alcázar, just without the queues. And like several other city palaces (Casa de Pilatos, Palacio de Lebrija and Palacio de Las Dueñas), it’s privately owned, with the family still in residence, hence visits are by guided tour only. You'll see stunning Mudéjar plaster arches and a Roman mosaic of Bacchanalian shenanigans, original ceramic tiles, and the family’s drawing rooms with exquisite wooden ceilings.