Sandwiched between Plaza de San Francisco and Plaza Nueva is Seville's striking city hall, the Ayuntamiento. In its original form, the building dates to the 16th century, but a major 19th-century makeover saw the addition of an imposing neo-classical facade on the Plaza Nueva side. On its eastern walls you can see some ornate Renaissance carvings.

Visits, by 50-minute guided tour only, take in its richly furnished staterooms.