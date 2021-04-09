La Macarena & Alameda de Hércules

Explore La Macarena & Alameda de Hércules

  • Metropol Parasol

    The Metropol Parasol, known locally as Las Setas (The Mushrooms), is one of Seville's iconic modern landmarks. Built in 2011 to a design by German…

  • Iglesia de San Luis de los Franceses

    The finest example of baroque architecture in Seville, this imposing (and deconsecrated) 18th-century church is a former Jesuit novitiate dedicated to…

  • Palacio de Las Dueñas

    This gorgeous 15th-century palace was the favourite home of the late Duchess de Alba, one of Spain’s most prominent aristocrats. Renaissance in design, it…

  • Basílica de La Macarena

    This 20th-century neo-baroque basilica is home to Seville’s most revered religious treasure, the Virgen de la Esperanza Macarena (Macarena Virgin of Hope)…

  • A

    Alameda de Hércules

    Flanked by bars, cafes and restaurants, this tree-lined plaza is a hugely popular hangout, frequented by families, tourists and students. It's also the…

  • Museo Antiquarium

    Housed in the basement of the Metropol Parasol, this small museum showcases the ancient finds that were unearthed during excavation of the plaza. Raised…

  • Palacio de los Marqueses de la Algaba

    One of Seville's classic Mudéjar-style palaces, complete with a lovely central courtyard, this historic mansion houses the Centro de la Interpretación…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Macarena & Alameda de Hércules.

  • See

    Metropol Parasol

    The Metropol Parasol, known locally as Las Setas (The Mushrooms), is one of Seville's iconic modern landmarks. Built in 2011 to a design by German…

  • See

    Iglesia de San Luis de los Franceses

    The finest example of baroque architecture in Seville, this imposing (and deconsecrated) 18th-century church is a former Jesuit novitiate dedicated to…

  • See

    Palacio de Las Dueñas

    This gorgeous 15th-century palace was the favourite home of the late Duchess de Alba, one of Spain’s most prominent aristocrats. Renaissance in design, it…

  • See

    Basílica de La Macarena

    This 20th-century neo-baroque basilica is home to Seville’s most revered religious treasure, the Virgen de la Esperanza Macarena (Macarena Virgin of Hope)…

  • See

    Alameda de Hércules

    Flanked by bars, cafes and restaurants, this tree-lined plaza is a hugely popular hangout, frequented by families, tourists and students. It's also the…

  • See

    Museo Antiquarium

    Housed in the basement of the Metropol Parasol, this small museum showcases the ancient finds that were unearthed during excavation of the plaza. Raised…

  • See

    Palacio de los Marqueses de la Algaba

    One of Seville's classic Mudéjar-style palaces, complete with a lovely central courtyard, this historic mansion houses the Centro de la Interpretación…