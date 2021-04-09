The Metropol Parasol, known locally as Las Setas (The Mushrooms), is one of Seville's iconic modern landmarks. Built in 2011 to a design by German…
La Macarena & Alameda de Hércules
- Metropol Parasol
The Metropol Parasol, known locally as Las Setas (The Mushrooms), is one of Seville's iconic modern landmarks. Built in 2011 to a design by German…
- Iglesia de San Luis de los Franceses
The finest example of baroque architecture in Seville, this imposing (and deconsecrated) 18th-century church is a former Jesuit novitiate dedicated to…
- Palacio de Las Dueñas
This gorgeous 15th-century palace was the favourite home of the late Duchess de Alba, one of Spain’s most prominent aristocrats. Renaissance in design, it…
- Basílica de La Macarena
This 20th-century neo-baroque basilica is home to Seville’s most revered religious treasure, the Virgen de la Esperanza Macarena (Macarena Virgin of Hope)…
- AAlameda de Hércules
Flanked by bars, cafes and restaurants, this tree-lined plaza is a hugely popular hangout, frequented by families, tourists and students. It's also the…
- Museo Antiquarium
Housed in the basement of the Metropol Parasol, this small museum showcases the ancient finds that were unearthed during excavation of the plaza. Raised…
- Palacio de los Marqueses de la Algaba
One of Seville's classic Mudéjar-style palaces, complete with a lovely central courtyard, this historic mansion houses the Centro de la Interpretación…
