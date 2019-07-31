Perched dramatically over Peñafiel, this castle houses the state-of-the-art Museo Provincial del Vino. A comprehensive story of the region's wines, this…
Ribera del Duero
The banks of the Río Duero are lined with poignant ruined castles amid pretty old towns such as El Burgo de Osma and Lerma. The river cuts through two dramatic networks of canyons, the Cañón del Río Lobos and the Hoz del Duratón. Add to this the Ribera del Duero wine-producing region, one of Spain's most respected, and you could easily spend the best part of a week exploring the area.
See
Castillo de Peñafiel
Perched dramatically over Peñafiel, this castle houses the state-of-the-art Museo Provincial del Vino. A comprehensive story of the region's wines, this…
See
Plaza del Coso
Get your camera lens poised for one of Spain's most unusual town squares. This rectangular, sandy-floored 15th-century 'square' was one of the first to be…
See
Ermita de San Frutos
In ruins now, this hermitage was founded in the 7th century by San Frutos and his siblings, San Valentín and Santa Engracia. They lie buried in a tiny…
See
Castillo de Peñaranda de Duero
Lording over Peñaranda like an echo of more epic times, this elongated fortress is like an archetypal castle drawn by children with a forest of turrets…
See
Castillo de Gormaz
Some 14km south of El Burgo de Osma, one of Spain's most remarkable castles rises above the virtual ghost town of Gormaz (population 21). Built by the…
See
Catedral
Dating back to the 12th century, the cathedral's architecture evolved as a combination of the Gothic and, subsequently, baroque (notable in the weighty…
See
Ermita de San Baudelio
About 8km southeast of Berlanga de Duero stands the Ermita de San Baudelio, the simple exterior of which conceals a remarkable 11th-century Mozarabic…
See
Ermita de San Miguel de Gormaz
When Fernando seized the Castillo de Gormaz from its Islamic defenders in 1059, one of his first acts in the following year was to construct this small…
See
Uxama
Just outside El Burgo de Osma lie the ruins of Uxama. Originally a Celto-Iberian settlement, it became an important Roman town after falling under Roman…