Museo Sefardí

Galicia

Above the tourist office on the lovely main square, this centre has exhibits on the Jews of Galicia before and after their expulsion from Spain in 1492.

    Mosteiro de Santo Estevo

    25.08 MILES

    The enormous Mosteiro de Santo Estevo, in the steep, thickly wooded Sil valley, dates from the 12th century and has three magnificent cloisters (one…

  • Mosteiro de San Pedro de Rocas

    Mosteiro de San Pedro de Rocas

    22.35 MILES

    This enchanting mini-monastery, founded in 573 CE, stands hidden among dense woodlands 11km south of Luintra. It contains three cave chapels, originally…

  • Edificio Sarmiento

    Edificio Sarmiento

    27.44 MILES

    The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…

  • Castelo de Soutomaior

    Castelo de Soutomaior

    21.96 MILES

    The Soutomaior castle-palace, amid enormous and beautiful gardens, is well worth a 21km drive northeast from Vigo. Displays inside the castle, which dates…

  • Santuário de Nossa Senhora da Peneda

    Santuário de Nossa Senhora da Peneda

    21.99 MILES

    About 10km south of Lamas de Mouro, straddling a deep ravine, Peneda is one of the park’s most stunning mountain villages, and the serra’s namesake. Its…

  • Old Monção

    Old Monção

    22.53 MILES

    The best part of Monção’s old town is the utter lack of tourism. It’s almost exclusively a local scene in chestnut-shaded Praça Deu-la-Deu, where a hand…

  • Palácio da Brejoeira

    Palácio da Brejoeira

    24.76 MILES

    On the N101, 5km south of Monção, this grand early 19th-century neoclassical palace has been open to the public since 2010. Visits are by guided tour only…

  • Castelo de Lindoso

    Castelo de Lindoso

    29.16 MILES

    Built during the reign of Afonso III, this 13th-century castle 5km from the Spanish border long served as a key Portuguese military outpost. These days it…

1. Castelo dos Sarmento

0.06 MILES

The large, chiefly 15th-century castle of the Counts of Ribadavia is one of Galicia’s biggest castles and contains a medieval necropolis within its bare…

2. Museo Etnolóxico

0.09 MILES

Ribadavia's Ethnological Museum is worth a visit for its Galician folk history collection and wine-growing exhibition; just up the street is the 12th…

3. Viña Costeira

1.76 MILES

Ribeiro's biggest winery, selling 5 million bottles a year, Costeira offers 45-minute visits to its production facilities 3km northeast of Ribadavia, with…

4. Bodega Casal de Armán

2.94 MILES

Adjoining the Casal de Armán country hotel and restaurant, in the Avia valley 6km northeast of Ribadavia, this winery produces some of Ribeiro's best…

5. Bodega Viña Meín

5.36 MILES

This medium-size winery adjoining the Viña Meín country hotel produces more than 100,000 bottles annually of good reds and whites, from indigenous…

6. Templo da Veracruz

10.52 MILES

The extraordinary Templo da Veracruz rises like some Disneyesque fantasy amid the grey apartment blocks of O Carballiño. It resembles a great Gothic…

7. As Burgas

14.61 MILES

As Burgas springs, a short walk southwest of Praza Maior, gush out 67°C waters with reputed therapeutic properties and have been used since Roman times…

8. Casa do Concello

14.7 MILES

The handsome classical facade of the Casa do Concello rises at the foot of the old town's largest square, sloping Praza Maior.