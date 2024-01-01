Above the tourist office on the lovely main square, this centre has exhibits on the Jews of Galicia before and after their expulsion from Spain in 1492.
Museo Sefardí
Galicia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.08 MILES
The enormous Mosteiro de Santo Estevo, in the steep, thickly wooded Sil valley, dates from the 12th century and has three magnificent cloisters (one…
Mosteiro de San Pedro de Rocas
22.35 MILES
This enchanting mini-monastery, founded in 573 CE, stands hidden among dense woodlands 11km south of Luintra. It contains three cave chapels, originally…
27.44 MILES
The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…
21.96 MILES
The Soutomaior castle-palace, amid enormous and beautiful gardens, is well worth a 21km drive northeast from Vigo. Displays inside the castle, which dates…
Santuário de Nossa Senhora da Peneda
21.99 MILES
About 10km south of Lamas de Mouro, straddling a deep ravine, Peneda is one of the park’s most stunning mountain villages, and the serra’s namesake. Its…
22.53 MILES
The best part of Monção’s old town is the utter lack of tourism. It’s almost exclusively a local scene in chestnut-shaded Praça Deu-la-Deu, where a hand…
24.76 MILES
On the N101, 5km south of Monção, this grand early 19th-century neoclassical palace has been open to the public since 2010. Visits are by guided tour only…
29.16 MILES
Built during the reign of Afonso III, this 13th-century castle 5km from the Spanish border long served as a key Portuguese military outpost. These days it…
Nearby Galicia attractions
0.06 MILES
The large, chiefly 15th-century castle of the Counts of Ribadavia is one of Galicia’s biggest castles and contains a medieval necropolis within its bare…
0.09 MILES
Ribadavia's Ethnological Museum is worth a visit for its Galician folk history collection and wine-growing exhibition; just up the street is the 12th…
1.76 MILES
Ribeiro's biggest winery, selling 5 million bottles a year, Costeira offers 45-minute visits to its production facilities 3km northeast of Ribadavia, with…
2.94 MILES
Adjoining the Casal de Armán country hotel and restaurant, in the Avia valley 6km northeast of Ribadavia, this winery produces some of Ribeiro's best…
5.36 MILES
This medium-size winery adjoining the Viña Meín country hotel produces more than 100,000 bottles annually of good reds and whites, from indigenous…
10.52 MILES
The extraordinary Templo da Veracruz rises like some Disneyesque fantasy amid the grey apartment blocks of O Carballiño. It resembles a great Gothic…
14.61 MILES
As Burgas springs, a short walk southwest of Praza Maior, gush out 67°C waters with reputed therapeutic properties and have been used since Roman times…
14.7 MILES
The handsome classical facade of the Casa do Concello rises at the foot of the old town's largest square, sloping Praza Maior.