The handsome classical facade of the Casa do Concello rises at the foot of the old town's largest square, sloping Praza Maior.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Mosteiro de Santo Estevo

    10.71 MILES

    The enormous Mosteiro de Santo Estevo, in the steep, thickly wooded Sil valley, dates from the 12th century and has three magnificent cloisters (one…

  • Mosteiro de San Pedro de Rocas

    Mosteiro de San Pedro de Rocas

    7.71 MILES

    This enchanting mini-monastery, founded in 573 CE, stands hidden among dense woodlands 11km south of Luintra. It contains three cave chapels, originally…

  • Adega Algueira

    Adega Algueira

    20.71 MILES

    At Doade, a few kilometres up the LU903 from the Río Sil towards Monforte de Lemos, the Algueira winery produces some of Ribeira Sacra's best wines and…

  • Adega Vella

    Adega Vella

    22.06 MILES

    Small, friendly, family-run Adega Vella, founded in 2005, is one of several Ribeira Sacra wineries producing vintages from autochthonous grape varieties…

  • Templo da Veracruz

    Templo da Veracruz

    12.67 MILES

    The extraordinary Templo da Veracruz rises like some Disneyesque fantasy amid the grey apartment blocks of O Carballiño. It resembles a great Gothic…

  • Ponte da Boga

    Ponte da Boga

    22.18 MILES

    Ponte da Boga dates back to 1898 and is one of several wineries that are reviving autochthonous Galician grape varieties. Some of its wines are among…

  • Castillo de Castro Caldelas

    Castillo de Castro Caldelas

    23.09 MILES

    The imposing 14th-century castle at the top of Castro Caldelas houses an ethnographic museum and the local tourist office, and affords superb panoramas…

Nearby Galicia attractions

1. Catedral de San Martiño

0.08 MILES

The artistic highlight of Ourense's Romanesque-Gothic cathedral, built mainly in the 12th and 13th centuries, is the elaborately gilded Santo Cristo…

2. As Burgas

0.1 MILES

As Burgas springs, a short walk southwest of Praza Maior, gush out 67°C waters with reputed therapeutic properties and have been used since Roman times…

3. Exhibition of Sculptures

0.2 MILES

Next door to the Claustro de San Francisco is a small but good exhibition of sculptures from Ourense's temporarily closed (since 2002!) archaeological…

4. Claustro de San Francisco

0.21 MILES

The capitals of the 63 arches of the lovely 14th-century Claustro de San Francisco are carved with a fascinating collection of people, animals, imaginary…

7. Bodega Casal de Armán

12.59 MILES

Adjoining the Casal de Armán country hotel and restaurant, in the Avia valley 6km northeast of Ribadavia, this winery produces some of Ribeiro's best…

