The handsome classical facade of the Casa do Concello rises at the foot of the old town's largest square, sloping Praza Maior.
10.71 MILES
The enormous Mosteiro de Santo Estevo, in the steep, thickly wooded Sil valley, dates from the 12th century and has three magnificent cloisters (one…
Mosteiro de San Pedro de Rocas
7.71 MILES
This enchanting mini-monastery, founded in 573 CE, stands hidden among dense woodlands 11km south of Luintra. It contains three cave chapels, originally…
20.71 MILES
At Doade, a few kilometres up the LU903 from the Río Sil towards Monforte de Lemos, the Algueira winery produces some of Ribeira Sacra's best wines and…
22.06 MILES
Small, friendly, family-run Adega Vella, founded in 2005, is one of several Ribeira Sacra wineries producing vintages from autochthonous grape varieties…
Mosteiro de Santa Cristina de Ribas de Sil
14.69 MILES
The little Mosteiro de Santa Cristina de Ribas de Sil, with a 12th-century Romanesque church, is hidden romantically among trees above the canyon, 4km by…
12.67 MILES
The extraordinary Templo da Veracruz rises like some Disneyesque fantasy amid the grey apartment blocks of O Carballiño. It resembles a great Gothic…
22.18 MILES
Ponte da Boga dates back to 1898 and is one of several wineries that are reviving autochthonous Galician grape varieties. Some of its wines are among…
23.09 MILES
The imposing 14th-century castle at the top of Castro Caldelas houses an ethnographic museum and the local tourist office, and affords superb panoramas…
0.08 MILES
The artistic highlight of Ourense's Romanesque-Gothic cathedral, built mainly in the 12th and 13th centuries, is the elaborately gilded Santo Cristo…
0.1 MILES
As Burgas springs, a short walk southwest of Praza Maior, gush out 67°C waters with reputed therapeutic properties and have been used since Roman times…
0.2 MILES
Next door to the Claustro de San Francisco is a small but good exhibition of sculptures from Ourense's temporarily closed (since 2002!) archaeological…
0.21 MILES
The capitals of the 63 arches of the lovely 14th-century Claustro de San Francisco are carved with a fascinating collection of people, animals, imaginary…
